 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.79. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News