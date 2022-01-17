 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

