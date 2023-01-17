 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

