Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
