This evening's outlook for Davenport: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. It will be a cold day in Davenport Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
