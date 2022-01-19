Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
