 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News