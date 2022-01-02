For the drive home in Davenport: Clear. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
