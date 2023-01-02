For the drive home in Davenport: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
