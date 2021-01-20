Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.87. We'll see a l…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low t…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.76. A 16-degree low is …
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27…
For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might b…
For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 de…
This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. …
For the drive home in Davenport: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. I…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.31. A 13-degree l…