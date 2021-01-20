Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.