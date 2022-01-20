 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Bitterly cold. A mostly clear sky. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News