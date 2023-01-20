Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.