Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 5.76. 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.