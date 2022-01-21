This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
