Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Davenport Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Sunday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

