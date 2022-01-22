 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low around 10F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

