Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

