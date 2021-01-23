Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Occasional snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
