Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Snow showers. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

