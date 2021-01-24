Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 17.31. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.