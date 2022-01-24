 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -11 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News