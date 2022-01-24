Davenport's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -11 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
- Updated
A combination of very cold temperatures and gusty winds are going to make for a rough few days across Iowa. Check out how cold it's going to feel in our latest forecast.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Partly clo…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 10-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 0-degree low is for…
- Updated
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 13-degree low is fo…