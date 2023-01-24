This evening in Davenport: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.
Dry during the day today, but snow will return late tonight and continue into Wednesday evening. Find out when the activity will peak and how much snow is expected in our latest forecast.
Scattered rain and snow across the state this morning, but we'll see activity wind down as we go through the day. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
No snow showers today, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
High temperatures mainly in the low 30s this afternoon, but gusty winds are going to make it feel colder. Get the scoop on wind chills and when snow is expected to return in our weather update.
