For the drive home in Davenport: Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times in the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low 28F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 16.56. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
