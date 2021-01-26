For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 9.37. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
