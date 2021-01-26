 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 9.37. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

