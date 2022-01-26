Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
