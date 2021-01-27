 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22.16. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

