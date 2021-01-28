Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.56. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.