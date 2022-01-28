 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

