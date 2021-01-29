 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

