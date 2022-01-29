 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

