Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

