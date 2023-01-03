 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News