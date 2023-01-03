Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
