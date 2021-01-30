 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News