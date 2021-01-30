Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14.97. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.52. 28 degrees …
For the drive home in Davenport: Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times in the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low 28F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mp…
Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Occasional snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall aro…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23.33. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 14.68. We'll see a low tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a go…