Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.