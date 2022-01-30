 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News