Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. Today's forecasted low t…
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. 15 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 17 degrees is today's low. E…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …