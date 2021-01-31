Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.41. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
