Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.41. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

