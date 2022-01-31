This evening in Davenport: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
