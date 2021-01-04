Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.93. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
