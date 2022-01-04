 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News