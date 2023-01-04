This evening in Davenport: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Thursday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Watch from THU 12:00 AM CST until SUN 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to last night's cold front. Rain is expected to return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
