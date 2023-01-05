Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.