Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

