For the drive home in Davenport: Bitterly cold. Mostly clear. Low -11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
