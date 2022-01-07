Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 3F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
