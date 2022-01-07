 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 3F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News