This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
