This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy with intermittent light freezing rain early. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
