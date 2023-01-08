 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Davenport will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

