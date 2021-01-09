Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 17.48. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.