Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
