This evening in Davenport: A few clouds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep …
For the drive home in Davenport: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SW at …
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…