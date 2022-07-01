This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
