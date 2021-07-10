Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Davenport will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.