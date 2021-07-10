This evening's outlook for Davenport: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Davenport will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Davenpo…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport M…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Davenport. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. To…